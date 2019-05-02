Latest Stories

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Entertainment

Jared Leto says he's up for playing the Joker again

Josh Weiss
May 2, 2019

Fans had more than a few opinions about Jared Leto's unique take on the Joker in David Ayer's Suicide Squad (2016), but Leto wouldn't mind having the last laugh.

“I would definitely play the Joker again,” he told Variety. “It all depends on the script and the circumstances as it always does.”

Despite receiving top billing in all of the trailers and posters for Suicide Squad, Leto's character barely appeared in the movie. Even Ayer himself admitted that they might have gone a little overboard with the character's look, and he also wished that the Clown Prince of Crime had a more expanded role.

A Suicide Squad sequel/reboot is already in the works from writer/director James Gunn and is slated to open in theaters on Aug. 6, 2021. Chances seem slim that Leto will be returning, as most of the original cast (including Margot Robbie and Will Smith) won't be reprising their roles. Many are speculating that Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey may include the Joker, although it's unclear whether that'll involve Leto or some other actor.

"I don’t think so. You’d have to ask them," Leto added during his chat with Variety when asked about Birds of Prey, quickly following up his answer with “Well, we’ll see.” Until recently, he was supposed to get his own Joker spinoff movie, but it was reportedly yanked from the slate.

In any case, Leto isn't done with the genre because he's making the jump to Marvel with Sony's Morbius film from director Daniel Espinosa. That comic book movie hits theaters July 31, 2020.

The next actor to take up the mantle of Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime will be Joaquin Phoenix, who stars in Todd Phillips' Joker origin project, which opens Oct. 4. Leto admitted that he hasn't watched the trailer yet, but is excited by the popularity of superhero films today.

