Jared Padalecki apparently wasn't told about 'Supernatural' prequel: 'I'm gutted'

There's some drama brewing between the Winchester siblings. Following yesterday's announcement that Jensen Ackles would narrate a Supernatural prequel series about Sam and Dean's parents, Ackles' co-star, Jared Padalecki, took to Twitter to say he was totally blindsided by the news.

"Dude. Happy for you," he wrote, quoting Ackles' tweet of the original Deadline report. "Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever." When one fan posited that it must be a joke, Padalecki said: "No. It’s not. This is the first I’ve heard about it. I’m gutted."

SYFY WIRE has reached out to The CW as well as both actors' camps for comment.

Ackles and his wife, Danneel, will produce the prequel under their Chaos Machine banner. Robbie Thompson, a former co-executive producer on Supernatural, is also attached. When Thompson shared the news, Padalecki purportedly called him out with a Julius Caesar reference that appears to have since been deleted: "Et tu brute?? Wow. What a truly awful thing you've done. #Bravo you coward."

Palecki later thanked his fans for the support and asked that there be no ill will towards the people involved with the upcoming show. "Please PLEASE don’t send any hate or threats," he tweeted. "I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened."

"After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘Nothing ever really ends, does it?’,” Ackles told Deadline about the origins of the project. “When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

Created by Eric Kripke (now showrunner on Amazon's The Boys), Supernatural wrapped up after 15 seasons and more than 320 episodes last November.

"When @JensenAckles first told me this story, I loved it," Kripke tweeted yesterday evening after the prequel news first broke. "He & @DanneelHarris & @rthompson1138 are the perfect people to make it. (The other perfect person is too busy Texas Rangering.) Thanks for carrying the torch, guys, go kick it in the ass. Proud of you. #SPN #SPNFamily."

Padalecki is currently the lead on a CW reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger (simply titled Walker).