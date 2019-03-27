Latest Stories

Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki has officially wrapped on Supernatural's penultimate 14th season

Josh Weiss
Mar 27, 2019

While The CW's Supernatural is nearly finished airing its penultimate 14th season, it seems the stars of the long-running series have been filming scenes up until the very last minute.

In a Twitter post yesterday, Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) confirmed that he'd wrapped up his scenes for the current season with a little help from his adorable young daughter, Odette.

"That’s a #Season14 #Supernatural wrap for Sam Winchester," he wrote. "Had a little extra make-up help from my baby girl today. If only she knew that SHE'S probably the reason for my wrinkles! As I enter my final hiatus, I feel incredible gratitude for my #SPNFamily. See ya'll soon."

Last week, it was announced that the long-running show would finally end after 15 seasons. Twitter's reaction to this news was expectedly poignant and heartwarming.

"Fifteen years of a show that has certainly changed my life, I know it's changed these two guys' life, and we just wanted you to hear from us that though we're excited about next year it will be the finale," said Jensen Ackles, who plays Sam's brother, Dean.

The next episode of Season 14, "Game Night," will air on Thursday, April 4 at 8pm EST. After that, three more episodes will air before the second-to-last season closes out on Thursday, April 25. Despite not being the final one, this season marked some major events, mainly the long-awaited return of the Winchester Brothers' father, John Winchester, who is played by The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

