Jason Momoa doesn't think new Batman and Aquaman will share the screen

As hype for writer/director Matt Reeves’ The Batman rises amidst ever-growing casting news, some familiar faces to DC fans are chiming in — and the response could be indicative of how Warner Bros. is shifting the DCEU in the future.

Robert Pattinson will play Bruce Wayne in Reeves’ early-days story of the Caped Crusader, with Paul Dano’s Riddler, Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon, and Zöe Kravitz’s Catwoman supplementing the hero. With a cast already bolstered by a bit of Batman’s Rogues Gallery, is there any room for other members of the Justice League? Members like, say, Aquaman? To find out, ET asked Aquaman actor Jason Momoa about the casting (which includes his stepdaughter Kravitz).

The DCEU’s Aquaman is thrilled by the casting of Gotham’s finest (Pattinson is “a good man, he's a great actor” while Kravitz is “gonna kill it”) joining him in the world of comic adaptations. But would the three of them (Momoa, Pattinson, and Kravitz) ever get to flex their super-chops on-screen at the same time? Momoa is doubtful. "It would be awesome," the actor said. "But I don't think it's going that way. Let's just let them do their thing and I'll do my thing."

After Justice League proved that team-ups are harder than the MCU makes them look, it seems like Warner Bros. is restrategizing to a solo-focused universe. Joker was plenty successful. So was Shazam! Now that Batman is getting his own reimagining, there’s likely no need to jam heroes together unless it makes a lot of cinematic and fiscal sense.

The Batman is aiming for a June 25, 2021 release while Aquaman 2 is a year and a half further down the road on December 16, 2022.