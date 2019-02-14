Dune: Jason Momoa in talks for Denis Villeneuve's A-lister magnet

Director Denis Villeneuve's upcoming adaptation of Dune has added yet another top-tier actor to its already sprawling cast. At this point, the runtime of the end credits will be roughly as long as the Frank Herbert book series.

Deadline is reporting that Jason Momoa is currently in negotiations with Legendary Pictures to play Duncan Idaho in the film. For a little bit of context, the character has long, dark hair, is considered sexually attractive, a gifted warrior, and was a breakout fan-favorite from the get-go.

Basically, this is the role Momoa was born to play.

Assuming things go well, he'll be joining Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, and the most recently announced, Josh Brolin.

The first Dune novel was published in 1965, which told the story of different noble families fighting for control of "the spice," an incredibly valuable commodity that only grows on a single planet. Herbert would write five sequels by 1985.

It's a story so complicated that Villeneuve is already planning "two films, maybe more" to do the story justice, and plans on taking a couple of years to put them together. The director most recently helmed Blade Runner 2049, which proved his ability to breath new life into beloved sci-fi franchises.

In addition to directing, Villeneuve will be penning the script along with The Alienist scribe Eric Roth, and Jon Spaihts, whose credits include Doctor Strange, Prometheus, and Passengers.

Momoa, who's been a fan-favorite since his work as Khal Drogo on the first season of Game of Thrones, recently helped steer DC's Aquaman into a billion-dollar box-office smash.