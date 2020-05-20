Thrones alums Jason Momoa, Peter Dinklage reuniting for Van Helsing flick 'Good Bad & Undead’

Even though their different roles kept them far apart in Game of Thrones, two of Westeros’ most memorable inhabitants are re-teaming to take their adventures to the big screen — only this time, with vampire teeth.

Deadline reports Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Peter Dinklage are in talks to star in a new bloodsucking action movie titled Good Bad & Undead, with Dinklage playing Bram Stoker’s iconic vampire sleuth Van Helsing, and Momoa playing a vampire who’s grown a conscience about all those mortals he’s feasted on.

Max Barbakow, a director primarily known for NFL concussion short film The Duke: Based on the Memoir 'I'm The Duke' by J.P. Duke, will reportedly direct the new movie for Legendary Entertainment, with both Momoa and Dinklage set to star and produce.

Pitched as “Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world,” Good Bad & Undead will reportedly pair Dinklage’s Van Helsing and Momoa’s vampire as they go from town to town, scamming people into paying Van Helsing to “kill off” their vampire (aka Momoa) problem. The swindle gets derailed when someone puts out a huge bounty for the vampire, which sets off a chain of events that puts a whole world “full of monsters and magic” hot on their trail.

The movie marks an intriguing side-by-side pairing of two GoT fan favorites. Momoa’s short time as Khal Drogo ended with his character’s death in Season 2 (though the actor went on to headline Aquaman, of course), while Dinklage stuck around through all eight seasons to make TV history, earning four Emmys for his more-than-meets-the-eye portrayal of Tyrion Lannister. Despite their different roles on the show, fans know that both characters end up having enormous, life-changing influence on Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons who ends up becoming the entire series’ main antagonist (sorry, Cersei!) by the time it's over.

There’s no early word on when the sun could rise on Good Bad & Undead’s premiere date, but we’re definitely keeping a wary eye out for these two supernatural scammers. Plus, it’s just plain cool to see two of GoT’s biggest stars locking arms to set off on another bloody adventure.