Game of Clones! Jason Momoa would 'absolutely' remake Twins with Peter Dinklage

Contributed by
Jacob Oller
Jun 20, 2019

Rumors about a long-coming addition to the Twins franchise (adding onto the classic ‘80s comedy starring Batman film alumni Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito) have been around a long time. Triplets, starring Eddie Murphy as the pair’s long-lost brother, had been in the works since 2012. But could the DNA-splicing film of mismatched pairs find new co-stars from two Game of Thrones fan favorites?

Speaking at Celebrity Fan Fest 2019, Khal Drogo and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, was asked a very specific question: Would he star in a remake of Twins alongside Peter Dinklage. Judging by his answer, you’d think he’d been waiting his whole career for someone to ask him that.

Take a look:

“F*****’ tell me where to sign.” Momoa said. “Absolutely. That’d be amazing. I love that movie.” After praising Dinklage, whom he has yet to share screentime with, he agreed with the host that fans on Twitter should start a grassroots campaign to show him some brotherly love.

It’s not like Triplets has made much ground lately — though it did have a completed script in 2018 — so if the Twins-verse is going to expand, it might as well be with some of HBO’s finest. Maybe Tormund’s Kristofer Hivju could even be their long-lost brother if they want to stick with the trio.

What do you think about the remake idea?

