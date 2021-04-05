Slumberland first look finds Jason Momoa sporting a full set of not-so-sleepy horns

Netflix has released the first images of Jason Momoa in its upcoming fantasy film Slumberland, and by the looks of him, the Aquaman star has found himself another dreamy role — this time with horns.

Adapted by Hunger Games helmer Francis Lawrence from cartoonist Windsor McKay's classic comic, Little Nemo in Slumberland, the flick follows a young girl named Nema (a gender swapped version of the original character) who travels to a magical dreamworld called Slumberland in search of her missing father.

Momoa plays Flip, a shaggy 9-foot tall man-beast replete with top hat and horns who serves as Nema's companion and guide.

It's worth noting that this version of Flip differs markedly from the source material and 1989's Little Nemo in Slumberland, the Japanese-American anime feature it inspired that was a box office bomb. In those earlier incarnations, Flip was a cigar-chewing clown with Mickey Rooney playing him in the latter; hardly the tusked, eccentrically dressed fellow accompanying Slumberland's Nema, played by up and comer Marlow Barkley.

Momoa's makeover comes on the heels of the actor finding major box office success as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in 2016's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017's Justice League, and 2018's Aquaman solo outing, as well as reprising the superhero in last month's much ballyhooed HBO Max release of the Zack Snyder's Justice League. Of course, Momoa first made it big playing the hulking Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo in the first season of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

Other notable roles include the Canadian historical fur trade drama Frontier and the Apple TV sci-fi series, See, also directed by Lawrence, in which he played a blind tribal leader in a post-plague world.

Slumberland, which costars Kyle Chandler, is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2022. But Momoa fans will be able to catch him on the big screen before then, playing Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated remake of Frank Herbert's Dune, hitting theaters and HBO Max on Oct. 21.