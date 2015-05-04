Jason Voorhees slices and dices in new Mortal Kombat X expansion pack trailer

This week, rabid gamers will be able to snag the first downloadable character for the new Mortal Kombat X, adding the hockey-masked hacker himself, Jason Voorhees, to the martial arts melee.

If you've ever wanted to take this classic slasher into battle against Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Shinnok and the whole Mortal Kombat fight roster, now's your moment. Kombat Pack owners can score the chilling Jason Voorhees Bundle tomorrow, which also contains horror-themed skins for Vampiress Mileena, Pharoah Ermac and Kraken Reptile. Non-Kombat Pack gamers can purchase the four-character expansion bundle after May 12 for $8 or just recruit Jason by himself for $5.

Are you anxious to enter the arena with your machete-armed maniac?

Here's the vicious Jason Voorhees DLC trailer from Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios:

