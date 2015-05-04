Latest Stories

bloody-violent-jason-voorhees-trailer-for-mortal-kombat-x.jpg

Jason Voorhees slices and dices in new Mortal Kombat X expansion pack trailer

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
May 4, 2015

This week, rabid gamers will be able to snag the first downloadable character for the new Mortal Kombat X, adding the hockey-masked hacker himself, Jason Voorhees, to the martial arts melee. 

If you've ever wanted to take this classic slasher into battle against Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Shinnok and the whole Mortal Kombat fight roster, now's your moment.  Kombat Pack owners can score the chilling Jason Voorhees Bundle tomorrow, which also contains horror-themed skins for Vampiress Mileena, Pharoah Ermac and Kraken Reptile.  Non-Kombat Pack gamers can purchase the four-character expansion bundle after May 12 for $8 or just recruit Jason by himself for $5.

Are you anxious to enter the arena with your machete-armed maniac?

Here's the vicious Jason Voorhees DLC trailer from Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios:

(Via Flickering Myth)

Tag: Mortal Kombat
Tag: Jason Voorhees
Tag: Friday the 13th
Tag: games

