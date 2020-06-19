13 great movies that were hell to make

Filmmaking is perhaps the most complicated of all art forms because it combines all so many of the rest: Writing, photography, design, music, and acting. All those elements have to weave together in just the right way to make a movie truly come to life. So, when one or more of those crafts is off, or when external or internal obstacles place themselves squarely in the way of the talented people trying to complete the movie, a film's production can go horribly askew.

And yet, somehow, throughout the years, movies that seemed destined for disaster have not only made it to the big screen despite a rocky production, but have gone on to become some of the most beloved movies of all time. For genre films, it's even more remarkable when that happens, since the filmmakers are often creating worlds or images never before glimpsed.

In honor of the 45th anniversary of Jaws, one of the most astonishing examples of a movie that was a nightmare to make yet went on to become a cinematic touchstone, here are 13 sci-fi, horror, and fantasy movies that were hellishly difficult to make but not even heavenly to watch.