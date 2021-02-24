Get your peepers ready: 'Jeepers Creepers' returns this year with big screen reboot

Keep a close eye on your body parts because the Jeepers Creepers series officially returns this year with a fourth installment: Reborn. Variety has confirmed that Screen Media, which released the previous installment in 2017, has acquired global distribution rights to the film, which is eyeing a fall 2021 debut. Sounding like more of a reboot than a straight-up continuation, Reborn will be the first Jeepers Creepers movie not to be helmed by the franchise's controversial creator, Victor Salva, who was convicted of pedophilia in 1988.

Timo Vuorensola (Iron Sky) takes over the directorial reigns for this new tale of terror, which unfolds in Louisiana at the Horror Hound festival, a first-of-its-kind event that "attracts hundreds of geeks, freaks and die-hard horror fans from far and wide," reads the official synopsis provided by Variety. The plot centers around Chase and his girlfriend, Laine, who reluctantly agrees to attend the festival with him.

Her ambivalence is justified when she starts having strange premonitions about the Creeper, an eons-old being that awakens every 23 years — à la Stephen King's Pennywise — to steal human organs in order to sustain its own immortality. "As the festival arrives and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned…and that she is at the center of it," continues the summary.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is currently in post-production after principal photography took place in Jackson, Louisiana between December and January.

“As excited as we are, we know that fans will be even more thrilled (and chilled) to return to the world of the Creeper, now with a much scarier vision from director Timo Vuorensola, who is the perfect fit to restart this franchise,” Screen Media (Willy's Wonderland) said in a statement to Variety.