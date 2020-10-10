Sexiness, uh, finds a way: Jeff Goldblum recreates shirtless pose from Jurassic Park to encourage voting

Now here's something to roar about: Actor Jeff Goldblum, 67, recreated his famous shirtless pose from 1993's Jurassic Park. And ... yep, he's still got it. Unlike the dinosaurs, the dude's making sure that sex appeal will never go extinct, and if (on the off chance) that it does, we'll extract some more from a piece of amber and have it cloned.

The image was a "reward" for 3,000 fans who registered to vote in the upcoming U.S. elections via Goldblum's Head Count page. "How time flies," he wrote in the Instagram caption, referring to the 27 years that have passed since Steven Spielberg changed the blockbuster game yet again with his adaptation of Michael Crichton's beloved sci-fi novel.

"This election is wildly important, and you have the power to really make a difference — but first, you’ve got to get Good To Vote! If 1,000 of you register to vote, or check your registration status, or request a mail-in ballot (below), I will recreate a Dr. Ian Malcolm moment from Jurassic Park," reads the Head Count page.

The actor recently paid homage to another iconic moment from the dino-centric film by re-staging the explanation of Chaos Theory with a bewildered Sam Neill ("Alan Grant") standing in for Laura Dern ("Ellie Sattler"). It's all good practice for his return to the prehistoric franchise, as Goldblum will be reprising the role of Malcolm (who briefly appeared in 2018's Fallen Kingdom) alongside Neill and Dern in Jurassic World: Dominion.

The threequel is currently in production in the U.K., although it temporarily shut down earlier this week after crew members tested positive for COVID-19. During a virtual press junket several weeks back, writer-director Colin Trevorrow told SYFY WIRE that the original Jurassic Park characters will play a major role in Dominion, which was delayed to summer 2022 as a result of the pandemic.

"I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie," the filmmaker said. "It is very much an ensemble and that element, the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before and have not been able to witness until now — it’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life."