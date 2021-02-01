Jeffrey Wright is new Batman in HBO Max’s comedy podcast starring SNL alums, Brent Spiner & more

Not only will Jeffrey Wright occupy the role of Commissioner Jim Gordon in next year's The Batman, but he'll also be double-dipping back into Gotham City as the voice of the Caped Crusader for a comedy podcast coming to HBO Max. The Hollywood Reporter, which first confirmed the news, writes that the side-splitting audio series is titled Batman: The Audio Adventures and hails from Saturday Night Live writer Dennis McNicholas, who penned and directed the multi-episode project.

Wright, who is known for HBO's Westworld and Marvel's upcoming What If...? anthology series (in which he'll be voicing Uatu the Watcher), isn't the only big name attached to this lighthearted take on DC's famously brooding vigilante. In fact, there are enough funny people involved here to cause the Joker to die of laughter.

The supporting cast is pretty a much "who's who?" of SNL alumni, both past and present: Chris Parnell, Tim Meadows, Seth Meyers, Kenan Thompson, Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen, Melissa Villaseñor, Paula Pell, Heidi Gardner, Bobby Moynihan, Pete Schultz, Katie Rich, and McNicholas himself. Genre mainstays Brent Spiner (Star Trek: Picard), John Leguizamo (The Mandalorian), Ike Barinholtz (The Hunt), Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Brooke Shields (Jane the Virgin), Paul Scheer (Marvel's 616), Ray Wise (Twin Peaks), Ben Rodgers, and Toby Huss (Halloween 2018) are also lending their pipes to the podcast.

It's an impressive list all right, but beyond the confirmation of Wright playing Batman, everyone is remaining mum on all character and plot specifics for now. Some of the actors already have experience in the DC Universe, whether it's Rosario Dawson playing Barbara Gordon in The LEGO Batman Movie or Alan Tudyk voicing Joker in Harley Quinn.

THR notes that this podcast does not fall under the wider deal that DC and Spotify announced last summer. Produced by Warner Bros.' Blue Ribbon Content, Batman: The Audio Adventures will premiere on HBO Max sometime this year. Meanwhile, after several production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Batman movie is now scheduled to arrive in theaters March 4, 2022.