Is Jenna Coleman leaving Doctor Who? Here's what she says

Jenna Coleman is finally addressing the rumors swirling about concerning her hypothetical departure from Doctor Who during this year's upcoming Christmas episode in an interview to be found in this week’s edition of Radio Times magazine.

So, is she staying or leaving?

“There’s lots of rumours. We’ve sat down with [showrunner] Steven Moffat and we’ve all decided we don’t want anyone to know which way it’s going ... If you know I’m in the next series – or if you know I’m off – you’ll know how the story ends.”

Even if Coleman (and the Who powers that be) decided to stay mum as to whether she's leaving the role of the Doctor's companion, Clara, aka "The Impossible Girl," on Doctor Who, she did at least tease that some big things were in store for future episodes:

“Because there’s a surprise we’ve got coming, it’s much better that nobody knows which way it’s going to go – so that’s where we’re trying to keep it at the moment.”

The actresses also added: “I’ve been working too hard. There’s not even time for auditions or anything. I’m filming till October,” revealing as well that filming on Doctor Who’s ninth season would start in January.

What do you guys think? Does the lady doth protest too much ... or not enough?

(Radio Times via Doctor Who TV)