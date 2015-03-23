Jennifer Lawrence says her tenure with the X-Men could be over soon

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed whether there is more Mystique in her future.

Speaking with MTV News, Lawrence was succinct about her involvement with the X-Men franchise when asked about the next installment, X-Men: Apocalypse, saying, "It is my last one, actually."

Pressed again to clarify if she meant that X-Men: Apocalypse would be her last appearance in the series, she answered simply, "Yes."

That's not exactly a shock. Lawrence was signed to play the young Raven Darkholme in 2011's X-Men: First Class just as she was on the cusp of super-stardom. Very soon after that movie came out, Lawrence became a multiple Oscar nominee, an Oscar winner (for Silver Linings Playbook) and the star of her own blockbuster franchise with The Hunger Games. She is now one of the top movie stars in the world, with her name on the list for almost every major motion picture in development that requires a strong female lead.

Ironically, X-Men: First Class was and remains the lowest-grossing entry in the series. But the good buzz off that film, combined with the blossoming box-office power of Lawrence and fellow First Class stars Michael Fassbender and Nicholas Hoult -- not to mention the presence of Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and other original cast members -- helped make last year's X-Men: Days of Future Past the biggest movie in the franchise yet. It's no coincidence that Mystique played a central role in the plot.

Lawrence, along with Fassbender and the other First Class stars, all signed three-picture deals for their roles, and while it's possible that any or all of them could renegotiate their contracts and come back for more films, Lawrence is probably anxious to some degree to get out of this particular obligation, especially since it was locked down in the earlier stages of her career. With this and The Hunger Games both coming to a close, she'll have a lot more time on her schedule for fresh projects.

Director Bryan Singer starts shooting X-Men: Apocalypse this spring for a May 27, 2016, release. Will you be sorry to see Lawrence and possibly other First Class cast members go after this one? Or will younger versions of Storm, Cyclops, Jean Grey and other X-Men fill that vacuum?

