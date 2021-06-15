Atlas: Jennifer Lopez set to save the world from nefarious AI in new Netflix sci-fi thriller

Call her Jenny from the Terminator block. Jennifer Lopez is set to star in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi thriller, Atlas, that's being helmed by Rampage director Brad Peyton, according to Deadline.

The futuristic flick sounds like something James Cameron might do. It follows Atlas (Lopez), a woman fighting for humanity in a time when an AI soldier has concluded the only way to end war is to end humanity. But in order to stop this rogue computer from unleashing the end of days, Atlas must join forces with the one thing she fears most – another AI.

Where's Ah-nuld when we need him?

The story was hatched by Leo Sardarian, who wrote the original screenplay, while scribe Aron Eli Coleite is penning the current draft.

The actress-singer will produce through her Nuyorican Productions banner as part of her first-look deal with the streamer, along with Peyton and his partner Jeff Fierson at ASAP Entertainment, and Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell's Safehouse Pictures.

It's been 20 years since Lopez last dabbled in science fiction, having previously toplined 2000's sci-fi psychological horror film The Cell. Since then, the closest J. Lo has come has been lending her voice to the 2015 sci-fi animated comedy Home.

"Having the chance to direct Jennifer in the title role of this movie is a dream come true, as I know she’ll bring the incredible strength, depth and authenticity we’ve all come to admire from her work," Peyton said in a statement to Deadline.

The 43-year-old filmmaker got his start in Hollywood herding 2010's Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore. But Peyton is best known for his ongoing collaboration with Dwayne Johnson having steered the Rock through three blockbuster tentpoles: 2012's Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2015's disaster epic San Andreas, and 2018's sci-fi monster extravaganza Rampage.

Lopez will next be seen on the big screen opposite Owen Wilson in the Universal rom com Marry Me and the Lionsgate action comedy Shotgun Wedding, both due out next year. No word yet as to when Atlas will appear on Netflix.