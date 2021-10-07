Jennifer Tilly dons her Bride of Chucky dress on 'Watch What Happens Live' to get into the spirit for SYFY’s ‘Chucky’

It takes some serious courage to face down the movie horrors of your past, even if they come in pint-sized slasher form. But Child’s Play franchise vet Jennifer Tilly is just the trooper we need in 2021, suiting up in a totally lore-appropriate scene-stealing outfit just as Chucky gets set to make its SYFY/USA series debut.

As Tiffany Valentine, Tilly’s joining our favorite killer doll as part of the cast for the Don Mancini-created Chucky series launching Oct. 12. But if bearing firsthand witness to all the big-screen terrors he’s inflicted in bygone killing sprees has traumatized her, Tilly sure didn’t show it on a recent episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

Joining host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Kyle Richards for some light banter about being on the wrong end of the Good Guy’s knife, Tilly showed up sporting a low-slung dress that proudly featured her Bride of Chucky character right up front — and in sequins, no less. It’s almost like putting a target right there on your belly, if you really think about it.

Tilly, though, pretty much brought a “bring it on” attitude to accessorize her Tiffany Valentine bling. Teased by Cohen about how the ageless star stays put with prickly safety pins inside her suitably horror-inspired formalwear, Tilly came back with an answer so perfect it might as well have been Tiffany doing the talking: “I like painful fashion!”

Not that anyone needs a refresher, but Tilly is part of the old-school team behind SYFY/USA’s new Chucky series, which comes from a creative lineup led by original Child’s Play creator Mancini. Executive produced by Mancini, Harley Peyton, and fellow Child’s Play producing alum David Kirschner, the series also comes from EPs including Nick Antosca (Channel Zero, Brand New Cherry Flavor) and Alex Hedlund (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Mancini wrote the TV adaptation and serves as showrunner for Chucky, which follows the chaos that ensues when a vintage Good Guy doll finds its way to an idyllic American town via — of all things — a suburban yard sale. But of course that's all the entry Chucky needs to begin doing, well, Chucky things.

The seires picks up as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose a town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets, as friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins. That’s no doubt an ominous invitation to be on the lookout for Tilly as Tiffany Valentine, among other former Chucky foes.

At least she knows what she’s in for: Tilly has built up her horror bona fides in recurring Child's Play screen appearances through the years, starring in Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Cult of Chucky, and Curse of Chucky. She’s also beloved by early fans of The Matrix’s Wachowski directing duo for her role alongside Gina Gershon in the Wachowski-directed noir thriller Bound, and has an Academy Award nomination to her credit for her role in Woody Allen’s Bullets Over Broadway — not to mention an American Comedy Award nomination for her role in Liar Liar opposite Jim Carrey.

With Mancini in the driver’s seat as director for the premiere episode, catch the SYFY/USA series debut of Chucky beginning Oct. 12.