Jeph Loeb confirms Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page role on Netflix's Daredevil TV series

Although we’ve known for a while now that True Blood actress Deborah Ann Woll will be playing Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) lady love Karen Page on that upcoming Daredevil TV series, it's nice to see some official confirmation from the Marvel powers that be.

The news come from Marvel TV’s head honcho himself, Jeph Loeb, who has made it pretty official that the gorgeous actress has indeed come on board Netflix's superhero TV series.

Here is Marvel’s official press release:

Marvel and Netflix are proud to announce that acclaimed actress Deborah Ann Woll has joined "Marvel's Daredevil," an all-new 13-episode series premiering on Netflix in 2015. Best known for her resonant work in "True Blood," Deborah Ann Woll will play Karen Page, an enigmatic young woman whose quest for justice sends her crashing into the life of Matt Murdock, irrevocably changing his war for a better tomorrow against the forces of evil in Hell's Kitchen. Woll joins Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), with Rosario Dawson and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk) in the critically-lauded cast of "Marvel's Daredevil." "Deborah Ann Woll is fiery, self-assured and inspires those around her--all words that perfectly describe Karen Page," said Jeph Loeb, Marvel's Head of Television. "It's through Deborah Ann's nuanced portrayal that we see just why Karen is not only important to Matt Murdock, but is a central figure in the war for the soul of Hell's Kitchen." "Marvel's Daredevil" follows the journey of Matt Murdock, who was blinded as a young boy but imbued with extraordinary senses, now fighting against injustice by day as a lawyer, and by night as the super hero Daredevil in modern day Hell's Kitchen, New York City. Marvel's first original series on Netflix is Executive Produced by series Showrunner Steven S. DeKnight ("Spartacus," "Buffy: The Vampire Slayer," "Angel") and Drew Goddard ("Cabin in the Woods," "Lost," "Buffy The Vampire Slayer," in addition to writing the first two episodes of "Marvel's Daredevil"), along with Marvel TV's Jeph Loeb ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Smallville," "Heroes"). "Marvel's Daredevil" is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix

Woll has been wowing True Blood fans for seven seasons on HBO’s fantasy series as Jessica Hambly, a character who never existed in the Sookie Stackhouse books. And to tell you the truth, we're pretty confident she’ll wow us again as Karen Page in Marvel’s Daredevil TV series.

What do you guys think?

(via Marvel)