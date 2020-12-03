Jeremy Renner confirms Hawkeye filming, as Hailee Steinfeld reportedly sighted as Kate Bishop

The bow is strung and the arrow is nocked: production finally appears to be underway for the Disney+ show that celebrates Marvel’s keenest-eyed Avenger. Thanks to a new photo post from Jeremy Renner, it looks like work has begun on the long-anticipated Hawkeye series, while Disney+ may have its sights well set on who’ll be playing Kate Bishop.

Renner all but confirmed that work on Hawkeye has officially begun, tweeting out an intriguing photo of Clint Barton’s chair from the set this week. Better still, he teased a certain new-to-the-MCU counterpart by name, putting out the call for Kate Bishop to make her long-awaited appearance after months of speculation about who’ll be playing the role of Clint Barton’s female Hawkeye protege.

Marvel and Disney haven’t officially confirmed yet who’s been cast to take up Kate Bishop’s gear. But thanks to a salvo of photos and video making the rounds across the internet Wednesday, it appears that there actually was something to those rumors, back in March, that put Kate’s bow & arrow in the hands of Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld.

Again, these images aren’t coming from Disney — but it’s hard to ignore what you can see with your own eyes. In footage taken during a location shoot inside a subway station, Steinfeld, along with Lucky the Pizza Dog (woof!), can clearly be seen hoofing it down the staircase alongside Renner:

Steinfeld shrugged off rumors that she’d been cast as Bishop back in March, telling Variety that she “had no idea” of whom Marvel and Disney were aiming to set in Kate Bishop’s inimitable shoes. But Renner’s Kate Bishop tease signals a heads-up to fans that official news is likely just a bowshot away…and the candid set photos, while also giving us a first look at an adorable good pupper, make it easy to connect the dots.

Starring Renner and (we presume) Steinfeld, Hawkeye joins WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, She-Hulk, Loki, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel in the long list of MCU-connected Marvel projects in the works at Disney+.

SYFY WIRE has reached out to Disney for confirmation of Steinfeld’s casting.