WIRE Buzz: Jessica Henwick gets Monster Problems; Jonathan Pryce telling Tales From the Loop; more

The upcoming post-apocalyptic romance Monster Problems has filled out its two leads. Former Game of Thrones and Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick will join previously cast Dylan O'Brien (Maze Runner, Teen Wolf) in the film, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Monster Problems is a coming-of-age story at the end of days, which follows a young man, played by O’Brien, who travels through hostile, monster-infested territory just to find the girl of his dreams, played by Henwick. Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) and Arianna Greenblatt will also star.

The film is produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps, who you might know from a little Netflix series called Stranger Things. Michael Matthews is directing from a script by Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson. It's currently in the early stages of production in Australia.

Henwick played badass Colleen Wing on three of Marvel's Netflix series: Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and its big crossover event, The Defenders. She also played Nymeria Sand, one of the Sand Snakes from Game of Thrones. O'Brien starred as Thomas in The Maze Runner series, Stiles in Teen Wolf, and most recently in Bumblebee as the voice of the eponymous Transformer.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Next up, the Amazon anthology Tales from the Loop has added two to its cast. Deadline reports that another Game of Thrones alum Jonathan Pryce has been cast alongside Channel Zero's Paul Schneider.

Pryce will play Russ, the founder and leader of "The Loop," while Schneider will play his son, George.

The series focuses on people who live above "The Loop," a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe. The downside of doing so is that it regularly makes the impossible possible.

The series is based on the sci-fi art of Simon Stålenhag. Nathaniel Halpern penned the script, with Mark Romanek directing. Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho are producing, alongside Swedish production company Indio, Fox 21 Television Studios, and Amazon Studios.

(via Deadline)

Finally, TV and film writer David Matthews has just inked a two-year deal with Sony TV. According to Deadline, Matthews will develop new series projects under his production company Turned Out Inc.

Additionally, he'll serve as executive producer and showrunner on Sony’s horror event series Them, starting with the first installment, Them: Covenant. The show comes from creator/executive producer Lil Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe. Amazon has already picked up the series for two seasons.

Matthews is also developing a feature film based on the book Assata Shakur: A 20th Century Escaped Slave on behalf of Michael B. Jordan's production company Outlier Society.

(via Deadline)