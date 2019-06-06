Jessica Jones is not a hero in Netflix's first trailer for final season

Later this month, an era will come to an end with the final season of Jessica Jones, the last of the Marvel Netflix series to air new episodes before Marvel Studios kicks off its streaming operation over on Disney+ in a few months. It wasn't so long ago that Marvel Television built a whole micro-universe on the streets of New York City, and Jessica Jones was one of the most vibrant parts of that, so you can bet she's not going down without a fight.

The first official trailer for the third and final season has arrived, and it sees Jessica facing off against an entirely new enemy, while also continuing to struggle with her own perception of what it means for her to be a force for good in the world. This time, the main threat is Gregory Salinger (Jeremy Bobb), a serial killer with high intelligence and a burning desire to prove that Jessica Jones is not really a hero at all, but a fraud.

“Salinger is a deeply scarred individual, and he just, by coincidence, crosses paths with Jessica,” showrunner Melissa Rosenberg told Entertainment Weekly. “For him, everything about her offends him, [specifically] the fact that she’s got these powers not through hard work but through some other means. This is someone who has worked very hard himself. But he’s a very twisted dude.”

A man who starts harassing a powerful woman simply because he crossed paths with her and decided she didn't deserve what she had is a frightening concept, and will likely translate into another powerful superheroic reading of a real world experience for a lot of women much as Kilgrave's (David Tennant) treatment of Jessica did in Season 1. The threat of Salinger is only made worse by the fact that, when Season 3 picks up, Jessica really is doing her level best to be an actual hero like her mother would have wanted. It might not be working out, but at least she's trying.

“She’s wildly uncomfortable with being seen that way, and yet because she has been actively trying to actually help people and trying to be a hero, people are for sure seeing her that way," Rosenberg said. "So, it’s actually a very funny and interesting dynamic.”

When the Salinger problem doesn't go away, and Salinger himself enlists the help of Jeri Hogarth (Carrie Anne Moss) to protect him publicly, Jessica has to turn to Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor) and her own new set of superpowers for help. As for Trish, she's looking closer than ever to embracing her Hellcat alter ego this season.

Check out the trailer and get ready for one last fight. Jessica Jones returns June 14 on Netflix.