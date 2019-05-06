WIRE Buzz: Jessica Jones Season 3 drops teaser image; Gunpowder Milkshake taps Paul Giamatti

It's WIRE Buzz time, folks! In our latest treasure trove of genre-related news, we bring you updates on superheroes, reshoots, and assassin thrillers.

Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones will soon be solving her last case in the third and final season of her solo Marvel Netflix series. Today, the streaming service tweeted out the first teaser image for Season 3. A blood-splattered business card for Alias Investigations sits atop a desk next to a ring of keys, a glass of whiskey, and a cork (presumably pulled from the whiskey bottle).

As all of the Marvel shows on Netflix have been canceled, Season 3 is being billed as "The Final Season." It follows in the footsteps of Punisher Season 2, which debuted back in January. While, there's no firm premiere date yet, the new season marks Ritter's directorial debut.

Reshoots for Doug Liman's Chaos Walking have reportedly tapped Fede Álvarez, the Uruguayan director known for 2013's Evil Dead remake as well as 2016's sensory horror feature Don't Breathe. More recently, he helmed last fall's The Girl in the Spider's Web starring Claire Foy.

Last month, the project was thrown into doubt when it surfaced that Lionsgate had ruled early cuts of the film "unreleasable." Based on Patrick Ness' 2018 novel of the same name, the movie takes place in a future where nearly all women have been wiped out by a virus. In addition, men have gained the ability to read one another's minds. Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) appear in the starring roles.

Liman is best known for sci-fi projects like Jumper and Edge of Tomorrow, the latter of which is getting a sequel with Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise returning. According to trade reports, Liman is still overseeing the Atlanta-based reshoots, which are supposedly costing the studio about $15 million.

Paul Giamatti has been cast in Gunpowder Milkshake, an upcoming assassin thriller from Big Bad Wolves directors, Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado, THR also confirms. His role, while unknown at this time, is one of the few male characters in the movie.

The project has already attracted big names like Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Angela Bassett (Black Panther), and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones). Not much is known about the plot other than that Gillan and Headey are playing a mother-daughter duo of killers-for-hire.

Production will kick off June 3 in Berlin. Giamatti is currently known for his starring role as Charles "Chuck" Rhoades on Showtime's hit series Billions.