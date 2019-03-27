WIRE Buzz: Jim Jarmusch's all-star zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die slaying this summer; more

Let’s start our latest round of WIRE Buzz updates with some dead exciting news. Director Jim Jarmusch’s much-anticipated first-ever zombie film, The Dead Don’t Die, will be walking its way to theaters on June 14, Focus Features has confirmed.

The movie features "the greatest zombie cast disassembled," according to the press release, and it would be hard to argue with that, considering it stars the likes of Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, and Rosie Perez, to name just a handful. If those names weren’t enough, the movie also features stars from the music world including, Iggy Pop, RZA, Selena Gomez, and Tom Waits.

News of the movie first arrived last June when the director was spotted filming in New York with his starry cast, with Murray, Driver, and Sevigny all kitted out in police officer gear, while Gomez and actor Austin Butler were spotted in blood-soaked T-shirts. This is going to be some celebrity body count!

Next up, Armory Films’ Christopher Lemole and Tim Zajaros (Arctic, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Mudbound) are joining forces with with Don Handfield (The Founder, Kill the Messenger) and his production company, Motor, for a brand-new comic book penned by Handfield called The Dark Age.

Red 5 Comics will publish the new title, which will make its debut during Free Comic Book Day on May 4. Interestingly, Red 5 Comics is the home of Afterburn, which is soon to be seen on the big screen starring Gerard Butler, and there is said to be plans to turn The Dark Age into a TV series. The book features art by Leo Rodrigues, colors by Ringo-nominee Dijjo Lima, and letters by Eisner-nominee DC Hopkins.

Set in the near future, The Dark Age depicts a world where every piece of workable metal on earth suddenly turns to worthless piles of rust and dust. That means no technology, no guns and no computers – which sounds somewhat heavenly – only, it also means that humanity reverts to a violent feudal system with each pocket of civilization ruled by knights of wood, plastic, and concrete. Yeah, that sounds slightly terrifying, but a fascinating premise nonetheless.

Lastly, at the second annual Freeform Summit today in Los Angeles, it was revealed that the television channel is making its first foray into the world of animation, including an interesting new genre show.

Woman World is a half-hour, comedic animated series based on Aminder Dhaliwal’s graphic novel of the same name, which playfully answers the question of what the world would look like if men became extinct. The animated show will explore a community of women as they lean on each other for survival while searching for love and their identity in this ladies-only existence.

The pilot has been written by Dhaliwal, and will be executive produced by Felicia Day (The Guild, Geek & Sundry).

Elsewhere at the event, it was revealed that popular mermaid drama Siren will be back on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. Season 2B picks up with Ben and Maddie feeling uncertain about the mermaids’ future after the deadly consequences of the attack on the oil rig.

Are you excited for these new projects? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.