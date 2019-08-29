First look at Jim Lee's beyond-epic art from Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium

The Legion of Super-Heroes are making their triumphant return to the pages of DC Comics next month with Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium. While the first issue of the two-issue miniseries won't go on sale until Sept. 4, here's an early look at a few key pieces of Jim Lee's art to check out, and to call it 'epic' might be selling it short.

The 31st century-set adventure was first announced back in June, with the promise that Millennium would reintroduce the characters by focusing on a familiar face who suddenly finds herself immortal. While the character comes to terms with her newfound immortality (been there), this thousand-year adventure will tie together all of DC’s future timelines — a first for the comic publisher.

Lee, DC's Co-Publisher and Chief Creative Officer himself, will be one of a few featured artists on Millennium, with Brian Michael Bendis handling the scripting duties. In addition to Lee, the two-issue miniseries will also feature art from Ryan Sook, Nicola Scott, Dustin Nguyen, Andrea Sorrentino, and more. The second and final installment of Millennium will go on sale Oct. 2, and will segue directly into Bendis and artist Ryan Sook's full-fledged Legion of Super-Heroes series that's set to kick off Nov. 6.

The Legion of Super-Heroes first appeared in Adventure Comics #247 back in April 1958. Since then, the supergroup has been a cornerstone of DC's distant future, and Millennium looks to introduce some radical changes to all the splintered storylines over the years.

We'll see how this all shakes out on the page when Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium goes on sale Sept 4.