Chaos erupts as Jimmy Fallon and 'Stranger Things' stars square off against 'Among Us' veterans

In the wake of a frenzied Twitch stream today that pitted a pair of Stranger Things stars and Tonight Show cast members against internet gaming celebs, it’s probably safe to say that host Jimmy Fallon can safely stick to his regular gig and leave the gaming to the pros.

Fallon was joyously out of his league during a chaotic 10-player stream of the hugely popular social game Among Us, taking on a group that included Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo ("Dustin Henderson") and Noah Schnapp ("Will Byers"), alongside Tonight Show house band The Roots’ Questlove, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, and “Captain” Kirk Douglas. Seasoned Twitch streamers Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, and Valkyrae, along with Among Us community director Victoria Tran, definitely had a big advantage over the newbies — and with so many cooks in the kitchen, they weren’t afraid to use it.

The stream filled out every slot in Among Us' 10-player max capacity, and they were all nonstop chatterboxes. If you think you could keep up with this group in real time, you're not alone: more than 130,000 concurrent streamers tuned in at Fallon's Twitch channel to watch the pros put a gentle beating on the host and his famous guests.

Fallon appeared in his first-ever Twitch stream today for a good cause, pledging to air portions of the event on-air to help promote the Feeding America hunger charity. With his Among Us avatar KO’d at one early point in the action, he hilariously pointed out that dying in a live video game is definitely “not great for television.”

That still didn’t stop Fallon from handing out kudos to the streamers who’ve made internet fame out of sussing who’s innocent or guilty in developer Innersloth’s social-deduction game. “What you do is unbelievable, and I’m honestly a big fan,” he confessed.

“You think that’s gonna prevent them from still killing you?!” Questlove joked.

Compared with Fallon, Schnapp and Matarazzo managed to hold their own just fine, which will come as no surprise to anyone who’s followed their alter-egos as half of Stranger Things’ original game-obsessed kid quartet. In all, the stream racked up $25,000 for Feeding America, with the campaign continuing after the live event via the official social channels for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Among Us, of course, is a pop culture phenomenon in its own right, luring players into its socially suspicious sci-fi setup of sorting out the impostors among its spacey crew of do-gooders and saboteurs. Tapping the old-school fun of solving a group whodunnit while bringing the whole experience into the online world, the game’s latest map landed fresh off the assembly line on March 31.

To check out all of today's streaming hijinks in its entirety, keep an eye on The Tonight Show’s official YouTube channel, and watch for highlights from the stream on upcoming episodes beginning next week at 11:35 ET on NBC.

