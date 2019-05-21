Kimmel imagines Game of Thrones sitcom crossover with Full House Lannister

Game of Thrones may be over, but the larger franchise surrounding it is not. Creator George R.R. Martin still has novels to write to wrap up the original story the show is based on, and then of course there are the spinoffs. We know at least one prequel series is already heading toward a pilot at HBO, but there are other, still-mysterious shows in development. On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel solved the mystery of one of them. Well, kinda.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has always been a fun place for Game of Thrones cast members to go and tell stories about the show, and as a fan of the series Kimmel has always been game for jokes ranging from prodding its stars for spoilers to teasing its fans about their own reactions. This season alone we've seen everything from memorable cast interviews to the "Game of Phones" fan hotline staffed by the likes of Sophie Turner and Isaac Hempstead-Wright, and the series finale brought even more Thrones goofs from Kimmel as he tried to figure out exactly what a spinoff would look like.

Video of Full House Lannister

For that, he turned to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister on the series and always seemed game to laugh at himself. "Full House Lannister" is exactly what it sounds like: A show in which The Kingslayer is plucked out of Westeros and transplanted into the bright San Francisco sitcom world of Full House, complete with Danny (Bob Saget) and Joey (Dave Coulier) to help him adjust. It hits all the sitcom beats, with a little Game of Thrones twist.

It might not top Seth Meyers' "Jon Snow at a Dinner Party," but after that finale we need all the laughs we can get.