WIRE Buzz: Jimmy Kimmel (probably not) playing Kraven in Spider-Man 3; House of Dragons heading south

It looks like Peter Parker might need Doctor Strange’s mentorship to take on some new supervillains — Jimmy Kimmel announced on Twitter today that he's been "tapped to play" one of Spider-Man’s major enemies in Spider-Man 3.

“Thrilled to announce I've been tapped to play Kraven the Hunter in #SpiderMan3,” Kimmel tweeted earlier today while tagging Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker in the MCU films. Kraven the Hunter is one of Spider-Man’s major nemeses from the comics. As his name suggests, he’s a big-game hunter who desperately wants to mount the Spidey suit on his wall.

Stranger things have happened, but considering the source, it's probably safe to assume Kimmel is joking, perhaps in an effort to tease something upcoming that has to do with the production. According to Jimmy Kimmel Live's upcoming schedule, though, neither Holland or anyone else having to do with the movie are slated as guests this week.

With Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) confirmed to be in the film, fans are also speculating that there will some sort of multiverse shenanigans going on. Could Kimmel be serious, with his Kraven becoming a villain from another multiverse? Maybe the Peter Parker he faces is the Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield version. Or maybe Kimmel is just teasing Tom Holland.

SYFY WIRE reached out to Sony for comment.

The third standalone Spider-Man film is set to premiere on Dec. 17, 2021.

(Helen Sloan/HBO)

Production plans for House of Dragons, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, has a confirmed base for shooting. According to Entertainment Weekly, filming of the first season will at least partially take place at Leavesden Studios in England.

Game of Thrones, with its many scenes at Winterfell and beyond the wall, was based out of Northern Ireland and had much rougher weather than the Leavesden location typically enjoys. House of Dragons, however, will likely have fewer winter scenes given it involves a civil war that at least partially takes part in the southern half of Westeros. That doesn’t necessarily mean, however, that Northern Ireland or other locations won’t be part of the production — if its predecessor gives us anything to go by, it’s likely that parts of the series will be filmed at several locales across the globe.

Production of House of Dragons is set to start filming in 2021, though besides the recent announcement that Paddy Considine will be playing King Viserys I, there’s been little revealed about the rest of the cast. The series is set to premiere on HBO in 2022.