Jimmy Kimmel is Spider-Man's oblivious dry cleaner in Far From Home parody

How do superheroes get their precious costumes dry cleaned at a normal storefront without arousing suspicion? Well, first, they have to find the most oblivious clothing-cleaning establishment within a five-mile radius.

That's what Tom Holland's Peter Parker does in a Spider-Man: Far From Home parody sketch from Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the Queens native goes to pick up his red and black costume from Kimmel, who plays Joe, a Mets fan with a reputation for being "the best and most gullible dry cleaner in all of New York."

He just can't understand why Peter wants his "pajamas" cleaned every two days or why they sometimes come in with gaping holes as if "some kind of a mechanical octopus arm had taken a chunk out of the fabric."

If that's an official tease of Doc Ock about to enter Marvel Cinematic Universe, we'll take it! In the meantime, watch the sketch play out below:

Video of Tom Holland &amp; Jimmy Kimmel in Exclusive Scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home

When Peter asks for his mask (even then, there's no suspicion as to why pajamas have a matching mask), Joe reaches behind the counter and pulls up the headpieces for both Daredevil and Deadpool before finding the right one. Just as Parker's about to leave, Joe implores him to tell "your buddy Banner to get some bigger pants."

Holland has been on a comedic role recently, having ribbed Chris Hemsworth (the MCU's Thor) about not being one of the “frontrunning Avengers”

Directed by the returning Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters everywhere Tuesday, July 2.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, J.B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, and Tony Revolori all co-star.