J.J. and Henry Abrams' Spider-Man comic teases Cadaverous, 'one of the most terrifying' villains ever

Back in June we learned that superstar writer, director, and producer J.J. Abrams would be transitioning to the comic book world for the first time with help from his son and co-writer, Henry. J.J. and Henry Abrams have teamed up with artist Sara Pichelli for Spider-Man, a new five-issue miniseries that will feature a fresh take on everyone's favorite webslinger. In true Abrams fashion, we still don't know all that much about the plot of the series, but now a trailer has arrived to give us an exciting first look at the story and its brand-new villain, Cadaverous.

The new trailer, released by Marvel late Thursday, features interviews with both J.J. and Henry Adams, as well as editor Nick Lowe, who spent years trying to talk J.J. into coming to the Marvel Comics world for a story. According to Henry, the story that became Spider-Man evolved out of exploring the connection between Peter Parker and his heroic persona, and the differences between them.

“Spider-Man in general has been one of the most interesting super hero characters to me — how when he gets stronger, his problems get bigger,” he said. “A large focus on our series was [Spider-Man] as a person and not just him as a mask. So how does he deal with these real issues? It’s been a pleasure exploring that.”

Video of SPIDER-MAN #1 by J.J. Abrams, Henry Abrams, Sara Pichelli | Trailer

The real star of the trailer, though, is Cadaverous, who finally steps out of the shadow for some real screentime in the clip above. The trailer makes it clear that, when dealing with Cadaverous, Spider-Man is apparently dealing with some sort of techno-organic monster that consists of both the villain himself and a number of disgusting-looking minions. According to Lowe, the gross-out factor is just one small part of what makes Cadaverous a terrifying new addition to Spider-Man lore.

“Cadaverous is one of the most terrifying Spider-Man villains of all time — and that’s saying something,” Lowe said. “Spidey has faced the Green Goblin, Carnage, Venom, and Cadaverous might be even scarier and a little bit grosser than any of them.”

The confrontation with Cadaverous kicks off in Spider-Man #1 on Sept. 18.