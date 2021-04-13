Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling publishing new children's book 'The Christmas Pig'

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is back to writing about magic. Only instead of stepping back into the world of boy wizards and fantastical beasts (and where to find them), she's spun a whole new children's tale, with the book coming out later this year.

According to Rowling's website, the book will be titled The Christmas Pig, with the story revolving around a young boy named Jack and his childhood toy: Dur Pig (AKA "DP"). When DP goes missing one Christmas Eve, it's up to the other toys — and the new and annoying Christmas Pig, who's meant to be a replacement — to find him and bring him home. So they band together and set off on a magical journey to save their lost friend, so Jack can reunite with the best friend he's ever known.

The book will hit shelves on Oct. 12 worldwide, with Scholastic publishing it in the US and Canada, and Hachette Children's Group releasing it in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and India. Audible will publish the English language audiobook, with it also being available in 20 other languages.

"[It's] a gift for children and families alike," says Ellie Berger, President of Scholastic Trade Books in a statement. "This story about the enduring power of love can be read together as a holiday tradition, and as a classic tale to be savoured, any day of the year."

The Christmas Pig marks Rowling's first children's novel since Harry Potter, and is her second literary offering in as many years, having released The Ickabog, a serialised fairytale, for free for children during the COVID-19 lockdown. The story was later published with all royalties donated to Volant, Rowling's charitable trust, to help vulnerable groups impacted by the current global pandemic.

But fans still looking for more Harry Potter content don't need to fear. Not only is there a television series currently in development at HBO Max, but all the movie adaptations are currently available to stream for anyone with access to Peacock.

The Christmas Pig will find its way into bookstores on Oct. 12.