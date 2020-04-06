Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling 'fully recovered' after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms last 2 weeks

The coronavirus has now affected the wizarding world. Posting on Twitter, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling announced that she had been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms for the last two weeks, but is now "fully recovered" from them. Part of her road to recovery was a unique breathing method demonstrated by a doctor from Queen's Hospital in London (see the video down below). It's not magic, but it could end up saving lives.

"Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x," Rowling wrote in a follow-up tweet after fans voiced their happiness at her clean bill of health.

Last week, the author announced a number of Potter-related initiatives meant to benefit those who are stuck at home during the current period of self-isolation, quarantine, and social distancing. An online hub for everything related to the iconic franchise, as well as partnerships with Audible and OverDrive are part of the undertaking.

The next live-action film set in the Potter mythos is Fantastic Beasts 3. Recently speaking with SYFY WIRE, Dan Fogler (who plays No-Maj Jacob Kowalski) exclusively teased "epic battle scenes" on the horizon and voiced his hope that production would pick up soon. Filming was meant to begin in the U.K. last month, but was put on hold as the coronavirus situation worsened.

Warner Bros. still plans to release the David Yates-directed sequel on Nov. 12, 2021. No longer going it alone, Rowling teamed up with Steve Kloves (scribe on seven of the eight Harry Potter adaptations) for the screenplay.