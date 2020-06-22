Spider-Man star J. K. Simmons teases at least two more appearances from J. Jonah Jameson

Few comic side characters are as beloved as J. Jonah Jameson, the cigar-chomping head of The Daily Bugle who hires Peter Parker and famously demands, with both fists on the table, pictures of Spider-Man.

J.K. Simmons brought the character to life in his iconic performances over the course of Sam Raimi's Spidey trilogy, then shocked fans by returning as the character during a post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now it seems that the crossover character (let's not even touch what that means for continuity) will continue to be played by Simmons a few more times.

Speaking to Jess Cagle on SiriusXM, Simmons confirmed that that brief cameo was not the end of his J. Jonah Jameson and that his take on the brash fearmonger will be popping up over the course of the MCU at least two more times — one of which he's already filmed.

Take a listen:

Video of Will We Be Seeing More JK Simmons in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

"There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I'm hearing, there is a plan for yet another one," Simmons said. "Hopefully JJJ will continue now and forever."

Now, this is vague enough that Simmons could be talking about another low-key appearance as the character, like when he cut a video for the Far From Home Blu-ray showing off JJJ's InfoWars-esque Daily Bugle web show. But it could also mean that, if he'll continue to appear in this fringe alt-right anti-superhero context in the next Spidey film from Tom Holland and filmmaker Jon Watts (which would finish their trilogy), he could've already recorded his segments for them to slot in over the course of the film — even if principal photography hasn't yet begun.

Now another planned appearance could refer to this third movie, an MCU crossover appearance, or a non-MCU Marvel joint like one of the Spidey-adjacent Sony films such as Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Listen, JJJ has been the connecting force between Spider-Men, so maybe he could cross over to where no Spider-Man is allowed to venture.

Simmons also playfully denied wanting a JJJ spin-off, explaining that the "silly" character was a "less is more" performance where he likes "not having to shoulder the whole load," so don't expect to see a Disney+ conspiracy-theory show helmed by the character anytime soon.