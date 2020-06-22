Watch Jodie Whittaker & David Tennant judge stay-at-home Doctor Who cosplay challenge

Some inventive Doctor Who fans — and Nate — showed off their costume-making talents to the world, with The Doctors themselves assessing the results.

The Late Late Show host and former Who cast member James Corden put out a call to Doctor Who fans to compete in a cosplay challenge where they would have some 24 hours to create a costume from the show “using only objects from around their homes.” This is, in fact, keeping with the tradition of the classic series, which has often been teased for its wobbly sets and very low-budget aesthetic. (Seriously, some of the creatures were clearly made from bubble wrap.)

After introducing the contestants, Corden confessed that he didn't think he should assess the costumes on his own. Then he surprised the participants by revealing that the judges of this cosplay challenge would be none other than the 13th and 10th Doctors, Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant, respectively, who came to play wearing their own costumes from the series.

As the now very excited six contestants prepared their hastily assembled costumes (why Corden didn’t say he was wearing his own costume as the show's Craig Owens is a mystery, but perhaps it would be unfair for him to participate), Whittaker promised to be fair in this challenge, while Tennant assured Corden that he would “be ruthless.” Of course, both were clearly delighted by the low-budget ingenuity that these fans brought to their designs. Except for Nate’s. C’mon, Nate. To quote Tennant, “You’ve let yourself down, you’ve let the show down.”

You’ll have to check out the charming video below to find out who the Doctors declare the winner, but we’ll give you a hint: it’s not Nate.

Video of &#039;Doctor Who&#039; Cosplay Contest w/ Jodie Whittaker &amp; David Tennant

After the competition, Whittaker and Tennant stuck around to chat with Corden about the currently confusing climes, and to promote Doctor Who, which is now streaming on HBO Max.

Video of Jodie Whittaker &amp; David Tennant: Doctors Stick Together

Doctor Who, currently starring Whittaker as The Doctor, will return with "Revolution of the Daleks" (which apparently finished shooting before the COVID-19 pandemic), this upcoming holiday season.