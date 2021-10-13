Regeneration pending: Jodie Whittaker’s tenure on ‘Doctor Who’ comes to an end as BBC wraps shooting on Season 13

Parting is always such sweet sorrow. While Season 13 of Doctor Who won't premiere until the end of the month, Jodie Whittaker's on-set tenure as the current Time Lord is officially at an end. Both she and co-star Mandip Gill (the Doctor's latest companion, Yasmin Khan) have finished shooting their final scenes, the show's Twitter account confirmed Wednesday.

Over the summer, Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall announced they would part ways with the project, whose fourteenth season will be overseen by the writer who first rebooted the series into what it is today: Russell T. Davies.

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show,” Davies remarked in a statement last month when news of his 2023 return first broke. “But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm — I’m still a viewer for now."

It's unclear who might be asked to play the Doctor's next regeneration, but like Davies said, the answer to that question can wait for now. Especially since the Whittaker era is not only set to close out with its 13th season (the first teaser dropped over the weekend), but with three separate specials as well (expect those to start premiering throughout 2022).

Season 13 looks to be one of the most ambitious swings yet of the Chibnall era, with the new storyline "Flux" slated to bring back fan favorite villains like the Weeping Angels, Sontarans and the mysterious new threat the Ravages. All of this is related to the mysterious Flux, though we... don't actually know what that is just yet. The story will be a longer, more connected arc as opposed to standalone episodes.

"I am still knee-deep in shooting. So, to me, this hasn’t finished — we haven’t wrapped the season," the actress said on a recent episode of The Line-Up podcast. "I certainly haven’t finished doing any press on it, so I can pretend that I am not leaving for the rest of the year," she continued. "I’m still white-knuckling."

Season 13 of Doctor Who arrives on BBC and BBC America Sunday, Oct. 31.