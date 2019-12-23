Latest Stories

Joe Pera Talks With You
Credit: Adult Swim
Joe Pera talks with us (and we talk about Star Wars, too) [Ep #114]

Dec 23, 2019

The Fandom Files is joined again by Joe Pera, the titular star of the hit Adult Swim show Joe Pera Talks With You. We discuss his absolutely unique TV program and test our fan theories on him, teach him about Dungeons & Dragons, pick apart Dragon Ball Super, and hear about his dad's obsession with The Irishman. Plus, Annalise Ophelian joins our news segment to discuss Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and her new documentary, Looking for Leia, now on SYFY WIRE VOD! All this and more in this episode of The Fandom Files

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play Music here.

To contact us about the podcast — or to nominate yourself or someone else as a future guest! — feel free to drop us an e-mail or tweet at us. And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes!

