Joe Pera talks with us (and we talk about Star Wars, too) [Ep #114]

The Fandom Files is joined again by Joe Pera, the titular star of the hit Adult Swim show Joe Pera Talks With You. We discuss his absolutely unique TV program and test our fan theories on him, teach him about Dungeons & Dragons, pick apart Dragon Ball Super, and hear about his dad's obsession with The Irishman. Plus, Annalise Ophelian joins our news segment to discuss Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and her new documentary, Looking for Leia, now on SYFY WIRE VOD! All this and more in this episode of The Fandom Files.

