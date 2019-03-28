Latest Stories

The_Magicians_Quentin_Eliot_1
Tag: Fangrrls
The Magicians takes a huge step forward for queer ships
The Society
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Netflix mystery The Society; Batman: Hush; UglyDolls final trailer
Red Dead Redemption 2 - Main Image
Tag: Fangrrls
The best deals on Xbox One and PS4 for the week ending March 31
Jordan Peele Twilight Zone
Tag: TV
Jordan Peele explains how his Twilight Zone reboot avoids Black Mirror comparisons
Jeremy Renner Ronin Hawkeye Avengers: Endgame

Joe Russo says Avengers: Endgame will be ‘told from a different point of view’

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 28, 2019

With Avengers: Endgame less than a month away, questions abound about the MCU epic. How will it handle the deaths of so many characters? Who will make it out alive this time around? How is someone expected to make it through a three-hour movie without a bathroom break? All valid.

Another question that's been lingering around is how the conclusion to last year's Avengers: Infinity War will compare to its predecessor. After all, the two films were shot back to back, and are two halves of a larger story. In an interview with BoxOfficePro, co-director Joe Russo addressed how he and his brother/co-director Anthony Russo have worked to make Endgame look and feel different from Infinity War.

"I will say that the movie is definitely unique in tone," Russo explained. "It has its own spirit that’s different than Infinity War, which is why I was keen for us to separate the movies. It’s different tonally than Infinity War, and it is told from a different point of view. It was important for us in our minds as film directors to separate those two, because we do not want to make the same movie twice, and ways that you can differentiate films are through tone and point of view."

It's Russo's remark about telling the film from "a different point of view" that's the most interesting. Infinity War, while assembling Earth's mightiest heroes from all corners of the galaxy, was wholeheartedly Thanos' story. Now, after managing to pull off the fateful snap in the film's final moments, the Endgame trailers indicate that though some time has passed, Thanos remains triumphant.

These same trailers, vague as they are, also set up a story about those who were left standing, who have to come together and take one last stand against the Mad Titan. So it makes sense the narrative would return to our heroes. Especially in their darkest hour, that always makes for the best stories.

We'll see what the Russo brothers really have in store when Avengers: Endgame concludes The Infinity Saga beginning April 26.

Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: Joe Russo
Tag: Anthony Russo
Tag: The Russo Brothers
Tag: MCU

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: avengers
Avengers: Endgame Robert Downey Jr. Tony Stark
Avengers: Endgame may be 3 hours long, but no one went to the bathroom during early test screenings
Josh Weiss
Feb 8, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Anthony Russo
Tag: Joe Russo
Anthony Russo Getty Image
Avengers director Anthony Russo gets a birthday cake honoring him as (almost) every MCU hero
Christian Long
Feb 3, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Thanos Infinity war cropped
Avengers: Infinity War writer reveals 'The Snap' originally happened in Endgame
Jacob Oller
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Thanos
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Thanos Infinity war cropped
Avengers: Infinity War concept art originally put Thanos in a hoodie
Jacob Oller
Feb 25, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1