Joe Russo says Avengers: Endgame will be ‘told from a different point of view’

With Avengers: Endgame less than a month away, questions abound about the MCU epic. How will it handle the deaths of so many characters? Who will make it out alive this time around? How is someone expected to make it through a three-hour movie without a bathroom break? All valid.

Another question that's been lingering around is how the conclusion to last year's Avengers: Infinity War will compare to its predecessor. After all, the two films were shot back to back, and are two halves of a larger story. In an interview with BoxOfficePro, co-director Joe Russo addressed how he and his brother/co-director Anthony Russo have worked to make Endgame look and feel different from Infinity War.

"I will say that the movie is definitely unique in tone," Russo explained. "It has its own spirit that’s different than Infinity War, which is why I was keen for us to separate the movies. It’s different tonally than Infinity War, and it is told from a different point of view. It was important for us in our minds as film directors to separate those two, because we do not want to make the same movie twice, and ways that you can differentiate films are through tone and point of view."

It's Russo's remark about telling the film from "a different point of view" that's the most interesting. Infinity War, while assembling Earth's mightiest heroes from all corners of the galaxy, was wholeheartedly Thanos' story. Now, after managing to pull off the fateful snap in the film's final moments, the Endgame trailers indicate that though some time has passed, Thanos remains triumphant.

These same trailers, vague as they are, also set up a story about those who were left standing, who have to come together and take one last stand against the Mad Titan. So it makes sense the narrative would return to our heroes. Especially in their darkest hour, that always makes for the best stories.

We'll see what the Russo brothers really have in store when Avengers: Endgame concludes The Infinity Saga beginning April 26.