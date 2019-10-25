WIRE Buzz: Joel Kinnaman calls Suicide Squad his 'first comedy'; Joe Bob's Red Christmas; more

The good signs for writer/director James Gunn's Suicide Squad keep rolling in, this time in the form of a genre update from one of its main actors. Gunn's star-studded film, which follows David Ayer's first attempt to bring the villainous team-up to the big screen for DC, recasts some characters while adding plenty more. Nobody really knows what it will be, but according to one returning star, it'll certainly be funny.

Speaking to Variety, Joel Kinnaman (who plays Squad leader Rick Flag in both films) explained that Gunn is bringing his signature sense of humor to the Suicide Squad.

“[James Gunn] is an incredible guy,” Kinnaman said. “He’s written a fantastic script. It’s so funny…I feel like I’m shooting my first comedy. There are a lot of really funny people there. It’s like a learning experience. I’m around a lot of incredible funny people.”

His first comedy? Sounds very different from the gritty and campy first film, which makes total sense considering Gunn's genre background — even extending to his superhero work in the two Guardians of the Galaxy films. Kinnamon is joining returning faces Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), and newcomers like Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, Nathan Fillion, and Taika Waititi. Imagine the jokes among that silly cast.

The Suicide Squad plans to hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.

Next, Joe Bob Briggs is stuffing stockings with spooky schlock in his latest special. The late night B-movie icon is returning to Shudder for another holiday event, following his Halloween party on the AMC streamer.

According to a release, Joe Bob’s Red Christmas may not actually be on Christmas (airing on Dec. 13), but it’ll be a live-hosted triple feature of thematic horror films centered on the holiday. Austin Jennings will direct Briggs’ segments between the silly and scary fun, as the icon continues his victory lap with a newly revitalized fanbase on the horror service.

“Every Christmas we try to get that perfect mix of movies the whole family can watch, plus movies that will cause every family member except dedicated horror fiends to run screaming from the room,” Briggs said in a statement.

“That’s because we realize that Christmas celebrations can go either way. We think we’ve achieved that balance with Joe Bob’s Red Christmas, combining the cult, the classic and the bizarre in a holiday stew designed to keep you reaching for the egg nog or equivalent, and to keep Aunt Shirley complaining about your choices. In between the films we have holiday hijinks that are frankly embarrassing, because that’s also what Americans do on Christmas.”

Joe Bob’s Red Christmas airs on Shudder at 9 PM ET on Dec. 13 ahead of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs’ 2020 return.

Finally, The CW's Charmed reboot is adding a fourth witch to its magical trio. The show, which features witchy sisters Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) in its Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro-run second season, is bringing a new face into the fold during tonight's episode.

TVLine reports that Poppy Drayton (The Shannara Chronicles) will debut Abigael, a powerful new series regular discovered by Macy aboard a mysteriously empty train. More magic certainly means more problems here, as Macy quickly learns when someone puts a bag over her head. A kidnapping is quite an introduction. Abigael and her intentions will be uncovered over the season, which features demonic subplots and new love interests over the course of the series.

Charmed airs at 8 PM ET on The CW.