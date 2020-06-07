John Boyega posts message of thanks following protest speech: 'We need each other'

This past Wednesday, during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Star Wars actor John Boyega gave an impassioned speech calling for equality, in which he implored, "Black lives have always mattered" and stressed how the collective voices of protest are "so vital."

In the following days, fans and industry colleagues alike came out in support of Boyega — including Mark Hamill, Jordan Peele, and Cathy Yan, among others — as they stood by the actor's message of equality and justice.

On Sunday, Boyega responded to those many voices with a message on his Instagram expressing his gratitude while doubling down on his powerful message.

"I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days," he said, "although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in the grand scheme of things."

The actor went on to say, "This is an intense time for our community, and the most important thing is for us to maintain momentum and not lose sight of how critical it is to pursue long term solutions and commitments, for the sake of our generation, and the next."

"I'll continue to use my platform to fight against the injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what," Boyega affirmed. "Nonetheless, one man can't do it alone. I need you, and we need each other!"

His words add to the speech he gave Wednesday, in which he said, "We have always been important, we have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain't waiting. I ain't waiting."