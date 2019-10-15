John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds becoming Imaginary Friends for Paramount fantasy comedy

Two A-listers are joining forces for the upcoming fantasy/comedy Imaginary Friends.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, A Quiet Place director and star John Krasinski will write, direct, and star in the upcoming film, with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds co-starring as a man who can see and interact with people's imaginary friends. However, some of these imaginary friends have been long-forgotten, so Reynolds' character will have to work overtime to help these discarded figments from turning straight-up evil.

The film was the subject of a bidding war between major studios, with Paramount coming out the winner and currently in "the thick of negotiations," per the report. Specifics weren't revealed, but given the success of last year's A Quiet Place, it's clear the studio wants to keep Krasinski in its stable of talent.

John Krasinski in A Quiet Place (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Reynolds, meanwhile, is waiting around to hear about how (and when) Deadpool will be integrated into the MCU — even sparking all sorts of rumors after taking a meeting at Marvel Studios this week. He'll also be teaming up with Will Ferrell for a musical take on A Christmas Carol, and is starring in Michael Bay's explosion-filled Netflix romp 6 Underground, which premieres on Dec. 13.

Krasinski, meanwhile, is busy finishing up the sequel to A Quiet Place, which is due out this coming May. Details on the sequel are scarce, but Djimon Hounsou, Cillian Murphy, and Brian Tyree Henry will join Emily Blunt, who's reprising her role from the first film.

At this time, there's no information about when Imaginary Friends is expected to open in theaters.