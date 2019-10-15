Latest Stories

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Rogue One's Tony Gilroy boards Cassian Andor series; Arrow drops S8 Batman tease; more
Ryan Reynolds
Tag: Movies
John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds becoming Imaginary Friends for Paramount fantasy comedy
OpenAI Rubiks Cube Robot Hand
Tag: Science
Disembodied cyborg hand can solve a Rubik’s Cube using scary smart AI
Neil Patrick Harris
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Neil Patrick Harris plugs into Matrix 4; Heather Graham makes a Stand; more
Ryan Reynolds
More info i
Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds becoming Imaginary Friends for Paramount fantasy comedy

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Oct 15, 2019

Two A-listers are joining forces for the upcoming fantasy/comedy Imaginary Friends

Per The Hollywood Reporter, A Quiet Place director and star John Krasinski will write, direct, and star in the upcoming film, with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds co-starring as a man who can see and interact with people's imaginary friends. However, some of these imaginary friends have been long-forgotten, so Reynolds' character will have to work overtime to help these discarded figments from turning straight-up evil.

More Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool
Deadpool writers 'waiting for word from on high' on Wade Wilson's future in the MCU, but remain hopeful
Clue Header
Dream Casting: Clue

The film was the subject of a bidding war between major studios, with Paramount coming out the winner and currently in "the thick of negotiations," per the report. Specifics weren't revealed, but given the success of last year's A Quiet Place, it's clear the studio wants to keep Krasinski in its stable of talent. 

John Krasinski in A Quiet Place

John Krasinski in A Quiet Place (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Reynolds, meanwhile, is waiting around to hear about how (and when) Deadpool will be integrated into the MCU — even sparking all sorts of rumors after taking a meeting at Marvel Studios this week. He'll also be teaming up with Will Ferrell for a musical take on A Christmas Carol, and is starring in Michael Bay's explosion-filled Netflix romp 6 Underground, which premieres on Dec. 13.

Krasinski, meanwhile, is busy finishing up the sequel to A Quiet Place, which is due out this coming May. Details on the sequel are scarce, but Djimon HounsouCillian Murphy, and Brian Tyree Henry will join Emily Blunt, who's reprising her role from the first film. 

At this time, there's no information about when Imaginary Friends is expected to open in theaters. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Tag: John Krasinski
Tag: Imaginary Friends
Tag: Paramount Pictures
Tag: A Quiet Place

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: