The John Wick franchise's 10 greatest action scenes, ranked

The poster for 2014’s John Wick boasts the tagline, “Don’t set him off.” We are glad the fictional villains taking on our titular anti-hero didn’t heed that advice, or else movie fans would have been denied one of the most entertaining and creative action movie franchises in the history of ever.

John Wick is an assassin of near-mythic status; his skillset is so legendary in his society of well-coiffed and suited killers that the mere mention of his name yields as much stunned silence as it does thunderous gunfire. It’s a testament to the handlers of the John Wick franchise, and its star, Keanu Reeves, that — with three chapters in — fans show no signs of ever getting tired of taking a trip to the violent, action-packed world of this iconic hero. In honor of SYFY’s John Wick movie marathon over Memorial Day weekend, we took a deep (and kick-punch-filled) dive into the series to rank its 10 most memorable action scenes.

The action kicks off Saturday, May 29 at 9 p.m. ET on SYFY with the original, John Wick. The marathon picks up on Sunday, May 30 with the full trilogy, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, including the SYFY network premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. And just to round(house) out your long weekend, there'll be follow-up airings of the second and third installments on Monday, May 31, at 3:30 p.m. ET and 6:03 p.m. ET, respectively.