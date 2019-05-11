John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum rides into town on a wave of good reviews

John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum opens in theaters May 17th, and advance reviews promise much more of what fans of the franchise have come to love and expect from the Keanu Reeves' helmed series. With a current 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, reviewers so far only seem split as to whether the film is the best of the series, or just a very good entry that's nudged out by a prior one. But if you like the adrenaline fueled madness that is John Wick (Bilge Ebiri at Vulture once dubbed the original film a "beautiful coffee-table action movie"), then there will be no disappointments. Here's what reviewers had to say.

As we mentioned, the only split among reviewers seems to be over whether or not it is the best of the three. Coming in hot with a best of take, we have Mike Ryan of Uproxx:

...while over at AV Club, Ignatiy Vishnevetsky says it's good, but does not outdo the other two.

And Brian Truitt at USA Today agrees, specifically highlighting Chapter 2 as the best in the bunch:

Either way, for Karen Han at Polygon, the supporting cast makes the film.

What do you think? Can Chapters 1 and 2 be topped? In six days, you decide, and let us know in the comments!