Reliving reigning 'dog person' John Wick's most memorable dog moments

The trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 promised us Halle Berry's Sofia and her highly-trained canine pals teaming up with John for a battle royale and it did not disappoint.

Three movies in, and the bad guys still haven't caught on to the fact that you just don't mess with any of John's four-legged friends. John and Sofia teach them the error of their ways in a bullet-filled escape from a fortress in Casablanca. At this point, fans have seen every way John can use a gun to ruin some vaguely-European baddie's existence, so the filmmakers spice things up by throwing in Sofia's pair of enemy-seeking Belgian Malinois. In an interview with the ReelBlend podcast at the time of Chapter 3's release, director Chad Stahelski revealed the time-intensive prep required to train these dogs for their big screen debut:

"You have to have all [the training] incorporated into the financials — what you're going to do with the animals after [the movie], and how you train them — because you don't want the animals to hurt their teeth, hurt their jaws. The stuntmen have to be exceptionally trained, because if they're going to do these gigantic air-out reactions, you don't want your stunt guys to injure the animals. You want them landing on the poor doggy or anything like this. So the skills have to be rehearsed and rehearsed and rehearsed."

That rehearsal period lasted several months, with trainers working with the dogs to get comfortable around them. Also, Berry and Reeves were required to associate with the dogs throughout pre-production and shooting so the animals could get used to interacting with their human co-stars and not confuse them for their fictional bad guy targets. However, actors and stuntmen weren't the only key members of the production involved in the action scene's necessary planning.

"Who else is on set when you're doing that? All the background players," Stahelski explained to ReelBlend. "Guess who's even closer to the dogs than the stuntmen? Cameramen. So who does a dog have to know the most? Camera guys. Most of the time, cameramen are only brought on maybe a week, maybe two weeks before the entire movie starts. I have to bring my team on three months before they start, just to stand there and let the dogs get used to the smell."

All of that prep pays off in one of the franchise's most crowd-pleasing stunts. When John's not dispensing headshots like Oprah gives away cars, the two dogs are chewing up or biting down on the poor dudes who get in Sofia and John's way. Audiences can't help but clap and cheer as man's best friend become the franchise's official mascot, especially when Sofia orders one to hold a human Milk Bone in its jaws until John can deliver one hell of a fatality.

SYFY's John Wick Memorial Day weekend marathon kicks off Saturday, May 29 at 9 p.m. ET on SYFY with the original, John Wick. The marathon picks up on Sunday, May 30 with the full trilogy, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, including the SYFY network premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. And just to round(house) out your long weekend, there'll be follow-up airings of the second and third installments on Monday, May 31, at 3:30 p.m. ET and 6:03 p.m. ET, respectively.