Latest Stories

Timothy Olyphant Good Place hero
Tag: Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day: Void Timothy Olyphant on the Good Place
Joker makeup
Tag: Movies
Oscars 2020: Us actress Lupita Nyong'o snubbed, Joker's dominance surprises
Joaquin Phoenix Joker
Tag: Movies
Joker puts a grin on Oscars 2020 with 11 nominations, including Best Picture
A frame from the time-lapse video “Font's Point - Stabilized Sky Timelapse”. Credit: Eric Brummel
Tag: Science
Your world, unmoored
John Williams Getty
More info i
Source: Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Star Wars' John Williams breaks his own Oscar nomination record...again

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jan 13, 2020
lookingforleia_promo
lookingforleia_promo_wide
Watch here

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's Oscar nominations were record-breaking for at least one man. With a nomination for Best Score, John Williams, the legendary composer of The Rise of Skywalker (and every other Star Wars), upped his Academy Award nomination total to a whopping 52. That means, thanks to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, that he has widened the gap between anyone vying for his title of the most Oscar-nominated person alive. 

Williams has turned his plethora of nominations into gold five times: Fiddler on the Roof, Jaws, Star Wars, E.T., and Schindler's List. Now he has the chance to make it six with The Rise of Skywalker. The 87-year-old favorite of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg is still nearing that all-time nomination peak, summited by Walt Disney himself, who holds an incredible 59. Williams also holds the record for the most nominations across different decades (six), where he's tied with Ghostbusters composer Elmer Bernstein.

More John Williams

solo-db-aurodia-ventafoli-main-image_d40fe5f1
Solo: A Star Wars Story composer reveals the origins of the movie's most bizarre track, from Childish Gambino to soup
the mandalorian
Star Wars Weekly: The Mandalorian is revealed and Simon Pegg misses George Lucas

Williams is a franchise-defining master of sound, helping make series like Indiana Jones and Star Wars (for which he composed a score on each film aside from Rogue One) iconic at a moment's listen, and has continued his prolific and moving output late into his career.

The Rise of Skywalker score proves one of his most incredible achievements, blending the history and legacy of Star Wars into something climactic and poignant — bringing a series to an end where he is one of the few remaining original components. Hopefully Williams and Spielberg will collaborate again so he can catch Disney in the next few years.

lookingforleia_promo
lookingforleia_promo_wide
Watch here
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: John Williams
Tag: Oscars 2020
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker