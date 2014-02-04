Join the Evil Empire with these 6 awesome propaganda-style Star Wars: Rebels posters

Though Disney isn’t quite ready to ramp up the marketing machine for Star Wars: Rebels, it has been kind enough to drop some awesome new propaganda-style posters to help establish the small-screen animated universe.

Six new classic-styled posters have popped up, encouraging us all to sign up and join the flying “heroes” of the Galactic Empire as a pilot in the Imperial Navy, or to just lend our moral support to the great cause. The posters are sharp, clean designs, and we’d actually like to buy some of these bad boys and hang ‘em on a wall near us.

The new Star Wars: Rebels series is set to debut this fall on Disney XD, and is meant to replace the recently canceled Clone Wars series. If these posters are any indication, it seems the Evil Empire is out to also win some hearts and minds.

(Via Coming Soon)