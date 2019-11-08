WIRE Buzz: Joker is now the most profitable comic book movie; Jumanji game trailer

Joker's getting the last laugh. According to Forbes' Scott Mendelson, the critical and commercial hit is now the "most profitable comic book movie ever" with $953 million from worldwide ticket sales. Now, "most profitable" and "highest-grossing" are two separate terms. Let's break it down...

Avengers: Endgame still remains the highest-grossing comic book movie/highest-grossing movie of all time because it brought in more than $2.78 billion worldwide. Given its ensemble cast and massive VFX requirements, the Marvel Studios project, directed by the Russo Brothers, reportedly cost more than $350 million to make.

Joker, on the other hand, is the most profitable comic book film of all time because it cost considerably less to produce (supposedly between $50-$70 million) and has made back its slightly more meager budget several times over. Even so, it is well on its way to the $1 billion mark at the global box office, which would also make it one of the highest-grossing movies in history.

A few weeks ago, Joker became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time — a record previously held by the first Deadpool, which was released in 2016.

With Jumanji: The Next Level hitting theaters on Dec. 13, Bandai Namco is rolling out Jumanji: The Video Game, a title directly inspired by 2017's Welcome to the Jungle.

In the launch trailer below, Nigel Billingsley (one of Jumanji's NPCs) gives a rundown of all the playable characters: Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Franklin "Mouse" Finbar, Ruby Roundhouse, and Professor "Shelly" Oberon. As you know, these are the very avatars portrayed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black in the live-action films.

Jumanji: The Video Game is now available for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The Next Level will introduce new characters played by Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.

Back in May, Hulu picked up an untitled anthology from writer Mary Laws.

Based on a fresh report from The Hollywood Reporter, we now know that the series will be titled Monsterland and feature talents like Jonathan Tucker (Westworld) and Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart).

Drawing from the short stories found in Nathan Ballingrud's North American Lake Monsters, the anthology "is full of encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts [and] follows broken people driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives," reads THR's description.

Dever is playing Toni, a 19-year-old single mother in Louisiana making ends meet as a waitress. Her life is a dead end until she meets, Alex (Tucker), a mysterious man from out of town who offers her an escape via a "shocking way" to take on new identities.