WIRE Buzz: Joker kicking off live-concert tour, Lashana Lynch teases Bond secrets, more

Todd Phillips' Joker is headed back to the stage, but not to deliver any jokes. Per Deadline, the Oscar-nominated film is kicking off a live-concert tour this spring. Audiences will be able to enjoy a screening of the movie with Hildur Guðnadóttir's nominated score played right in front of them.

The first concert will take place at Eventim Apollo in London on April 30. The conductor and orchestrator of the movie's soundtrack, Jeff Atmajian, returns to conduct the event.

It runs until July before expanding to other countries in Europe and around the world.

Credit: Warner Bros./DC Entertainment

"I’m thrilled to get to see and hear Joker in the cinema with a live orchestra," Guðnadóttir said in a statement to Deadline. "When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions. It was a beautiful trip. I’m so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too."

Aside from Best Original Score, Joker is up for 10 more Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (Phillips), and Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix). The DC origin story has been cleaning up at pre-Oscar ceremonies like the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, and BAFTAs.

Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond in No Time to Die is about two months away.

While the actor is definitely done with the role after the 25th entry in the franchise, the project does introduce a few new characters who may just stick around after the credits roll. One of those new faces is Nomi (Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch), a female 00-agent who teams up with James in his globe-trotting battle with a tech-obsessed baddie, Safin (Mr. Robot's Rami Malek).

“When you’re dealing with a franchise that has been slick for so many years, I wanted to throw a human spin on it — to deal with anxiety and be someone who’s figuring it out, completely on her toes," Lynch recently told Vanity Fair about Nomi, who transcends the traditional "Bond Girl" trope.

Credit: Sony Pictures/Eon Productions

The actress went on to discuss the script punch-up conducted by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The Solo: A Star Wars Story vet is said to have added more humor into the screenplay by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, which also received a rewrite from Scott Z. Burns. According to Lynch, Waller-Bridge's tweaks involved working on Nomi's identity.

"She injected a natural richness into Nomi. Phoebe was able to cater to the women and bring something punchy, unique, and fresh," she said.

Helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die heads to theaters on April 10.

The film also costars Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner), Ben Whishaw (Q), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Christoph Waltz (Blofeld), Ana de Armas, and Billy Magnussen, among others.

Disney rang in 34 years of Pixar goodness with a video roundup of all the Easter eggs hiding within the animation studio's feature films released so far.

"The attention to detail here is INCREDIBLE. We have no choice but to stan—and stream—@Pixar! Happy Anniversary to the iconic studio," reads the tweet from Disney+.

Pixar is well-known not just for hiding callbacks to its former projects, but for alluding to future films as well. For example, Nemo was briefly glimpsed as a squeaky toy in Boo's room in Monsters, Inc. more than two years before Finding Nemo swam into theaters.

Pixar's Toy Story 4 is up for Best Animated Feature at this year's Oscars. The next movie to be released by the studio is the fantasy-inspired Onward, which hits theaters on March 6.