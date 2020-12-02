Jon Favreau dishes on blue milk origins for Baby Yoda's macarons, reveals at-home snack version

During a guest spot on the latest episode of Binging with Babish, The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau opened up about the blue, meringue-based cookies Baby Yoda noshes on in "Chapter 12: The Siege." We're still waiting for someone to tell the kid that stealing snacks with the Force is wrong. Anyway, the executive producer/writer of the hit series revealed that the macarons are supposed to be reminiscent of the famous blue milk found throughout the Star Wars universe.

"Josh, our prop-master came to us, asking, 'What do these cookies look like? If you look at the very end of the episode, under the credits, we like to include a lot of production art. So you can see the first look at what we thought it might look like," Favreau explained. "We wanted it to be blue because it was like blue milk and the prop-master ended up baking macarons, but not a full macaron. Not the sandwich, just one half of the sandwich."

Since the production was really just aiming for aesthetic, the cookie itself "didn't really have much flavor," although it did have the faint taste of "blue raspberry." The showrunner continued: "Now that kids love to nerd out on the stuff in the show, little kids might want to eat macarons because it's what Baby Yoda was eating. I later realized that macarons could be several dollars each. It's an expensive thing ... I was also thinking it might be fun ... to have a simpler recipe, a cookie that's easier to execute that still has the same look. Also, you can't eat a lot of macarons; they're very rich and so, you might end up actually throwing up like Baby Yoda did."

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

After his interview with the filmmaker, Binging host Andrew Rea set out to replicate the cookies in his own kitchen. He tried out two different versions: a traditional French macaron and "sky blue Nilla Wafers for all the novice bakers watching at home, especially those with young kids.

With over eight million YouTube subscribers, Binging with Babish is famous for recreating foods and dishes seen in film and television. Favreau, who has a passion for cooking (see: Chef and The Chef Show), is a self-proclaimed fan of the show. He also agreed that in order to be completely screen accurate, Andrew would have to eat macarons until he spit up on himself. Never one to back down for a challenge, Rea obliged. To quote Arrested Development's Tobias Fünke, he blue himself.

Check out the full video below:

Video of Binging with Babish: Macarons from The Mandalorian (ft. Jon Favreau!)

This is Andrew's second Mandalorian-themed episode after he recreated the bone broth from Season 1.

"As a filmmaker, I feel very flattered when you recreate the recipes," Favreau said. "Everybody who works on the production always gets a big kick out of it, too. We love how much you think about what we do because we put a lot of care into that stuff. When you really nerd out and dive deep, we sometimes learn a little bit more about what we're doing on the set than what we do at the time. Keep doing what you're doing, it's always a lot of fun to watch. I guarantee you we'll be watching it on the set."

The first five episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 are now streaming on Disney+. Only three episodes remain.