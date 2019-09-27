Jon Watts back to finish Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy for Sony, Marvel

Tom Holland and Zendaya aren't the only ones celebrating Spider-Man's cemented position as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director Jon Watts, who has helmed both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, should be rejoicing over the news that Marvel and Sony reached an agreement about the superhero — especially since it means he'll be able to follow in Sam Raimi's footsteps with a Spidey film trilogy of his own.

This update comes via Deadline, which confirms that Watts is in the final stages of negotiations in order to return as the director of the upcoming third film in his solo Spider-Man series. This will see him join his writers, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, for another romp. That upcoming movie, which is aimed for a July 16, 2021 release, will make Watts the first since 2007 to tell three consecutive webslinging stories.

There was fear earlier this month that Watts' filmmaking would be interrupted, or at least effected, by a funding dispute between Sony (which owns the film rights to the character as well as some of his key villains) and Disney/Marvel. Watts might have been torn between loyalty to Marvel and a desire to finish what he started with Peter Parker — especially since he didn't have a deal in place with either company. Now that a deal between corporations has been struck, his decision seems like a lock.

Watts' particular brand of humor has given Homecoming and its sequel tones that fit equally well with their superhero and teen romp peers, which will look to continue not only in Watts' third Spidey standalone, but in the newly-negotated Spider-Man appearance that will take place in a future Marvel film.