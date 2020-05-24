Westworld: Jonathan Nolan and Ed Harris tease the Man in Black's 'rightful damage' in Season 4

There's no telling when we'll get to see Season 4 of Westworld, especially with the pandemic keeping all productions on hold, but that doesn't mean we don't have anything to look forward to.

The Season 3 finale left fans with one humdinger of a post-credits scene, as William (Ed Harris) had his throat slit by an android version of the fan favorite Man in Black (also Harris) controlled by Charlotte "Halores" Hale (Tessa Thompson). It would seem that Dolores Abernathy's (Evan Rachel Wood) plan to take over the world with an army of hosts is indeed coming to fruition, and series co-creator Jonathan Nolan is very much looking forward to the bloodbath.

"I'm a big believer in being guided by irony, that he winds up becoming this thing that he's controlled for so long," Nolan said during a Zoom-based Paley Center roundtable with the core cast and his fellow co-creator/wife, Lisa Joy. "On a visceral level, I just can't wait to watch Ed kill everyone."

"I just gotta say, I was really happy to get back in my Man in Black suit and out of my white suit, which I spent most of the season in," Harris added. "I have no idea what they have planned for me as 'Mr. A.I. Man in Black,' but we shall see. I'm teamed up with Tessa, I know, so hopefully we can do some rightful damage somewhere."

Video of HBO&#039;s Westworld at Paley Front Row 2020

The real mastermind here is Charlotte Hale, an extension of "Dolores Prime" who became seriously disillusioned when the latter blew up Hale's family (played by Michael Ealy and Jaxon Thomas Williams) at the end of Episode 6. It's pretty existential stuff, but Thompson kept her cool and relished the chance to play such a multifaceted character that spends much of Season 3 discovering herself.

"I loved getting to play all the different Charlottes this season," she said. "Sometimes she's 'Charloes,' sometimes she's 'Halores,' and then by the end of the season, I think she's a whole new thing, which doesn't have a name yet. I'm looking for the fans to send suggestions for what that could be."

You should really check out the entire Paley Center call, which involves a great gag from Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), who tricked all the participants into thinking his feed was frozen.

Seasons 1-3 of Westworld are now available on HBO's various streaming platforms.