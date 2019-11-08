WIRE Buzz: Jordan Peele's annotated 'Get Out' script; Fantasy Island's freaky poster

For those as obsessed with writer/director Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning opus Get Out as the film and horror industries at large seem to be, there’s some very good news heading their way. The satirical, bloody, and razor-sharp film that launched Peele into the red-hot must-hire category for genre projects is releasing an annotated edition of its script in book form.

The paperback from Inventory Press will include the entire screenplay, noted by Peele and accompanied by over 150 stills from the film. Alternate endings, inspiration, creation, and scenes that didn’t make the final cut will all be discussed in the book’s 224 pages alongside the witty and terrifying script that won the filmmaker’s debut Academy Award.

Peele’s introduction author, screenwriter and author Tananarive Due, posted about the book on Twitter, including a look at both the cover and some of its cool interior pages.

Take a look:

Get Out: The Annotated Screenplay drops on Nov. 26 and is available for pre-order now.

Next, another Blumhouse project is in the news — though horror fans may not have initially had it on their radar. It’s a reimagining of '70s show Fantasy Island, directed and co-written by Truth or Dare’s Jeff Wadlow.

If that fact and the star-studded cast — including Michael Rooker, Dave Bautista, Charlotte McKinney, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Austin Stowell, Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, and Ryan Hansen — doesn’t quicken horrorhounds’ pulses, then perhaps the film’s newly-released and spookily inventive poster will.

Check it out:

We all scream for this monkey's paw-esque, wish-granting island's leader, played by Peña. Or, at least, the cast will as all their aspirations and dreams turn against them. Bloodily, one has to imagine. Production on the supernatural horror film began at the beginning of the year in Fiji.

Fans can look forward to some deadly backfiring when everyone lands at Fantasy Island on Feb. 28, 2020.

Finally, fans whose passions for the Terminator franchise have been reignited by Dark Fate’s return to the universe may be able to return themselves — this time in virtual reality.

According to Variety, a new VR experience featuring the voice of Linda Hamilton, called Terminator: Guardian of Fate, is coming to 130 Dave & Buster’s locations. Featuring fancy, motion-replicating chairs and HTC Vive headsets, the four-player ride allows players to blast their way past a “a zombie-style shootout with the Terminator.”

The five-minute ride plans to implement a follow-up chapter to the experience that includes multiple endings, but for now, gamers will all attempt to blast to the same victory screen.

Dave and Buster’s has been delving deeper into the gaming sphere lately, with VR experiences from the likes of Jurassic World and new arcade games from franchises as renowned as Halo.